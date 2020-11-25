1/
Michelle Theresa Barrett
Michelle Theresa Barrett, 61, of Woodstock, VA died at Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, PA, November 21, 2020.

She was born September 6, 1959, in Concord, NH, the daughter of the late William Armand and Theresa Annette Merchant Barrett. She married Scott Alden Young, September 3, 2011 in Concord, NH.

Along with her husband, Scott, she is survived by her daughter Ashley Blair (Andrew) of Accomeek, MD; sisters, Monique Barrett of Woodstock, Denise Swett of Connecticut and Doreen Chapman of Concord, and her sister of the heart, Diane Blodgett of Concord and her children, Elissa, Megan and Christopher Blodgett.

Published in Concord Montior on Nov. 25, 2020.
