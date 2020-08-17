Mildred C. (Keniston) Longfellow, 100 , of Franklin Highway, East Andover died Sunday, August 16, 2020 at her home.



A native and lifelong resident of Andover, Millie was born on April 17, 1920 the daughter of Charles and Bertha (Heath) Keniston.



She graduated from Andover High School and had a long career of caring for others. She worked at Merrill Manor in Franklin, NH for many years, the New London Hospital and then Merrimack County Nursing Home. For over 40 years Millie owned and operated Longfellow Shelter Care from her home.



She was all about people whether it was caring for them, visiting with folks or just being around them. She used to like to can her own vegetables and made the best donuts ever.



Millie's husband, Carl, died in 1984. She is survived by her daughter, Carlene Longfellow of East Andover; two sons, Casey Lugtig of FL and Brad Lugtig of East Andover, NH; 10 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.



A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in Lakeside Cemetery, East Andover, NH.



Chadwick Funeral Service of New London, NH is assisting the family with arrangements.



