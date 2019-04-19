Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred C. (Craigie) Moran. View Sign

Mildred C. (Craigie) Moran, 93, of Berks Heim passed away April 18, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.



Her husband, Roland T. Moran, died on November 16, 1997.



Born in Newport, NH, she was a daughter of the late Forrest D. and Effie A. (Merrill) Craigie.



Prior to retirement, she was employed by John Wanamakers, Reading. She previously while living in Concord, NH, worked for Merchants Mutual Casualty Company.



Mildred is survived by four daughters: Kathleen M. Merrill, Lancaster, Margaret "Meg" E. Coburn, Farmington, NH, Patricia A. McCloy, Pottstown and Eileen T. Moran, Lansdale. Seven grandchildren: Meaghan C. Merrill (Chris Phillips), Manheim, Taylor M. Merrill, Manheim, Erin E. Merrill (Andrew Jenkins), East Petersburg, Caitlin M. Cassel (James), Lansdale, Rebecca L. McCloy, Norristown, Jeffrey S. Coburn, Denver, CO, and Molly K. Coburn, LaCrosse, WI; two great-grandsons: Ryan C. Phillips and Dylan T. Phillips and many nieces and nephews also survive her.



She was predeceased by four siblings: Arlene M. Jordan, Forrest M. Craigie, Gordon W. Craigie and Virginia A. Newell.



Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading, PA is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA, 22215. Online condolences may be recorded at

Mildred C. (Craigie) Moran, 93, of Berks Heim passed away April 18, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.Her husband, Roland T. Moran, died on November 16, 1997.Born in Newport, NH, she was a daughter of the late Forrest D. and Effie A. (Merrill) Craigie.Prior to retirement, she was employed by John Wanamakers, Reading. She previously while living in Concord, NH, worked for Merchants Mutual Casualty Company.Mildred is survived by four daughters: Kathleen M. Merrill, Lancaster, Margaret "Meg" E. Coburn, Farmington, NH, Patricia A. McCloy, Pottstown and Eileen T. Moran, Lansdale. Seven grandchildren: Meaghan C. Merrill (Chris Phillips), Manheim, Taylor M. Merrill, Manheim, Erin E. Merrill (Andrew Jenkins), East Petersburg, Caitlin M. Cassel (James), Lansdale, Rebecca L. McCloy, Norristown, Jeffrey S. Coburn, Denver, CO, and Molly K. Coburn, LaCrosse, WI; two great-grandsons: Ryan C. Phillips and Dylan T. Phillips and many nieces and nephews also survive her.She was predeceased by four siblings: Arlene M. Jordan, Forrest M. Craigie, Gordon W. Craigie and Virginia A. Newell.Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading, PA is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA, 22215. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com Funeral Home Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading

739 Penn Avenue

West Reading , PA 19611

610-374-5440 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.