Mildred C. (Craigie) Moran, 93, of Berks Heim passed away April 18, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.
Her husband, Roland T. Moran, died on November 16, 1997.
Born in Newport, NH, she was a daughter of the late Forrest D. and Effie A. (Merrill) Craigie.
Prior to retirement, she was employed by John Wanamakers, Reading. She previously while living in Concord, NH, worked for Merchants Mutual Casualty Company.
Mildred is survived by four daughters: Kathleen M. Merrill, Lancaster, Margaret "Meg" E. Coburn, Farmington, NH, Patricia A. McCloy, Pottstown and Eileen T. Moran, Lansdale. Seven grandchildren: Meaghan C. Merrill (Chris Phillips), Manheim, Taylor M. Merrill, Manheim, Erin E. Merrill (Andrew Jenkins), East Petersburg, Caitlin M. Cassel (James), Lansdale, Rebecca L. McCloy, Norristown, Jeffrey S. Coburn, Denver, CO, and Molly K. Coburn, LaCrosse, WI; two great-grandsons: Ryan C. Phillips and Dylan T. Phillips and many nieces and nephews also survive her.
She was predeceased by four siblings: Arlene M. Jordan, Forrest M. Craigie, Gordon W. Craigie and Virginia A. Newell.
