Mildred Sweet and Luther "Mimi" Sweet

Mimi was born in Concord, NH November 25, 1934 to Florence Gertrude Valley and Clayton Joshua Nutter. She enjoyed singing, dancing and performing. She graduated from Simonds Free High School, attended New England College and Keene State College.



Luther was born in Tarrytown, NY on June 21, 1932 to Byron Luther Sweet and Grace Luella Tilley. He enjoyed playing football and baseball. Luther graduated from Irving High School in Tarrytown, NY. He attended Wesleyan University, Champlain College and UNH.



Mimi and Luther were married on June 19, 1955 in Bradford, NH. Luther enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Paris, France.



Luther first taught biology and chemistry at Goffstown High School. Mimi started her teaching at Bartlett Elementary also in Goffstown. Luther was later hired to head the science department at Derryfield High School. They moved to Bradford, NH where Luther taught science at Kearsarge Regional High School. Luther loved baseball and was the varsity baseball coach. He coached the Cougars to a state championship in 1978.



Mimi taught at Newbury Elementary and then transferred to Simonds Elementary in Warner, NH. After retiring they moved to Scottsdale, AZ.



Luther loved umpiring college baseball and Mimi continued her love of teaching at a private school. They enjoyed tutoring the Yavapai Indian children on the Fort McDowell Indian Reservation. They had many friends and were well loved by the tribe.



June 2015, Mimi and Luther moved to Utah.



Mimi passed away on February 5, 2019 and Luther passed away 19 days later on February 25, 2019.



Both passed due to age. Mimi and Luther are members of The . They are survived by Mimi's half-sister Donna Klingensmith (Dave) AZ, son Bill (Leslie) MO, son Ken (Roneal) AZ, daughter Sue (Charlie) UT, nine grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.



Mimi was preceded in death by her parents, step-father Kenneth Jones, sister Leona Arata and nephew Michael Arata.



Luther was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Helen, Byron, Robert and Richard.



Mimi and Luther were buried in the Orem, UT city cemetery.



Luther was buried with military honors. Until we meet again.

