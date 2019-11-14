Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Morgan Renee Patten. View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Bradford Community Church 88 West Main Street Bradford , NH View Map Memorial Gathering Following Services Appleseed Restaurant 63 High Street Bradford , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On Friday, November 8, 2019, Morgan Renee Patten, renowned "pretty big deal", was taken from the world at the age of 24.



Morgan was born in Lebanon, NH on October 1, 1995 (a glorious day by all accounts), to Steven and Renee (Duquette) Patten. She attended and graduated from Kearsarge Regional Schools, and earned a degree in Geoscience from Southern New Hampshire University. Morgan was accepted to, and enrolled in the Coastal Environmental Law program at Roger Williams University to begin in August 2020. She also had recently accepted a proposal of marriage from Phillip R. Brandon, Edgartown, MA.



From the age of three, Morgan was an insatiable reader, and loved to share her favorites. A multiple sport athlete, talented musician, passionate writer and self-proclaimed nerd, Morgan developed friendships across all social genres, and always felt drawn to those who were left out. Her hobbies included travelling, skiing, hiking, kayaking, tuna fishing, shooting, nature photography and running; her mission, to save the world. Morgan enjoyed the tranquility of Lake Solitude as much as a Broadway show; equally savored snowcapped peaks and flat seas, but would put all of her interests on hold if a friend were in need. Though we grieve the untimely and unjust loss of Morgan Patten, we are likewise sad for those who will never know her power and conviction.



In addition to her parents and fiance, Morgan is survived by her paternal grandparents, David and Grace Patten of Bradford, NH, maternal grandfather, Robert Duquette and his wife Joan of Sutton, NH. Several aunts and uncles, dozens of cousins and about a billion friends are mourning this tragedy as well.



A celebration of Life will be held at the Bradford Community Church, 88 West Main Street, Bradford, NH at 11 am on Saturday, November 30, 2019. A reception will immediately follow at the Appleseed Restaurant, 63 High Street, Bradford, NH.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the "Miles to Go" fund, c/o Steven and Renee Patten, at Bar Harbor Bank or Sugar River Savings Bank. This fund has been established to ensure that Morgan's voice will be heard loud and clear and her visions still realized in her absence.



