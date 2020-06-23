Mrs. N. Elizabeth "Betsey" Uitts, 76, of Chichester, passed away unexpectedly at her home on June 19, 2020.
Born in Littleton, Betsey was the daughter of the late Robert and Irene (Brosius) Sinclair. After her father's sudden passing, her mother married Leslie "Les" Sargent, who went on to adopt Betsey. Both Robert and Leslie were Grafton County Foresters and this connection to nature played a large role in her early childhood.
She was raised and educated in Lincoln; later obtaining her Bachelor of Science in Education from Plymouth State University. She began her teaching career at Lebanon High School, where she taught business administration before moving on to Claremont Vocational Technical College teaching Medical Assisting. Here she met her husband John, with whom she would share 47 years of marriage. Betsey and John went on to establish a successful electrical contracting and repair business in Claremont where Betsey acted as office manager and bookkeeper for 14 years until the sale of the business.
Betsey was an avid knitter and quilter attending craft fairs with her mother where they would sell their creations. She made quilts for local fire departments to use for charity raffles and later knitted hats to be given out by the Pease Greeters or donated to patients at the Payson Center for Cancer Care in Concord. Betsey was an ardent gardener, crafter, and enthusiastic Boston Red Sox fan.
She is predeceased by her sister, Barbara Fife.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two sons, Eric Uitts of Concord and Kevin Uitts and his wife Lauren of Dunnellon, FL.
Calling Hours will be held on Friday, June 26th from 5 to 7 P.M. in the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Highway in Epsom. In accordance with state regulations, capacity will be limited and all guests will be asked to wear face coverings inside the funeral home and adhere to social distancing as directed. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betsey's memory may be sent to the HOPE Resource Center of the Payson Center for Cancer Care, 250 Pleasant St. Concord, NH 03301. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com
Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 23, 2020.