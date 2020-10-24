Nadena Wonkka

Nadena (Thompson) Wonkka died on October 8, 2020 at Menig Nursing Home in Randolph Center, VT.



She was born in Taunton, Ma in 1931 the oldest child of Owen and Dorothy (Davis) Thompson. Dena graduated from Coe Brown Academy in Northwood, NH in 1949. She received her bachelor's degree from Gordon College in 1954.



Dena worked as a Baptist Youth Fellowship intern 1954-56. In 1956 she married W. Robert Wonkka in Danvers, MA. They lived in Randolph, VT from about 1960 until after they retired.



Dena and Bob moved to Heritage Heights in Concord, NH in 1998. Dena was a Red Cross volunteer in the Randolph Chapter for 20 years providing assistance to servicemen and women and their families. Dena taught piano lessons from home and was an organist and choir director at area churches. Dena always felt that her biggest accomplishment was raising her three daughters.



Dena is survived by three daughters: Robin Kelley of Bridgewater, MA, Janis Abrahamsen and her husband Per Abrahamsen of Upton, MA, and Nancy Wonkka of Randolph, VT. Other survivors include her four grandchildren: Sara Abrahamsen, and her husband Carl Bergstrom and their daughter Zoey of Natick, MA, Doug Abrahamsen of Upton, MA, Michelle Kelley of Halifax, MA, and Brian Kelley and his wife Annalise of Fort Irwin, CA, two siblings: Sherrill Schafer of Harrisonburg, VA and Paul Thompson of Simsbury, CT and many nieces and nephews.



Dena was predeceased by her husband Bob in 2014 and sister Marcia MacDonald of Manchester, MA in 2015.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the scholarship fund at Vermont Technical College PO Box 500 Randolph Center, VT 05061



