Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street P.O. Box 68 New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442

Wilmot, NH-Nancy Ann (Potvin) Girouard, 76, of Sugarbush Road, died Monday, April 22, 2019.



She was born in Methuen, MA on February 10, 1943 the daughter of Leo and Augustina (Dispensa) Potvin. Nancy graduated from Lawrence High School, and worked in the food industry as well as being a stay-at-home Mom. She lived in Berwick, ME most of her adult life until moving to Bow, NH and then Wilmot, NH to live with family.



Nancy attended The First Parish United Church of Christ in Somersworth, NH and was a devote Christian. Nancy was a Brownie and Girl Scout troop leader, when her girls were young. She enjoyed reading, cheering on the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots, camping, and going to the lake in the summer. Nancy and her husband Raymond especially enjoyed the Supper Club they established with their friends and neighbors.



Nancy is predeceased by her husband, Raymond, in 2013. She is survived by three children: Tina and her husband, Christopher Naimie of Wilmot, NH; Lora Harvey of Portland, ME; and Raymond and his wife, Tiffanie Girouard of Berwick, ME; as well as three grandchildren: Nicholas, Lilly and Katelyn.



Friends may call at the Chadwick Funeral Home, 235 Main Street, New London, NH on June 5th from 5:00-7:00 P.M. A graveside service will be held on June 8th at 11:00 A.M. at the Evergreen Cemetery, Berwick, ME.



Memorial contributions may be made to , 383 US Route 1 #2C, Scarborough, ME 04074 ( or 800-272-3900).

