Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy B. Boyd. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy B. Boyd, 73, passed away at her home on Monday, July 8, 2019. Nancy was born in Pittsfield, NH on April 5, 1946 the daughter of Walter and Alice (Hatch) Sanborn.



She was a graduate of Concord High School. Nancy worked as a purchasing agent at Sprague Electric and TSI in Concord before she retired in 2012.



Nancy was a dog lover all her life and cherished her animal companions. She enjoyed birdwatching and nature. She participated in the annual bird count at the Audubon Society. Nancy treasured conversations with her close friends and family members. When her children were younger, she was always on the sidelines at games and horse shows to cheer them on. She was known as a good cook and was a 4-H leader for cooking class. She loved her grandchildren, as well as those of her friends', and loved seeing and hearing about their successes and accomplishments.



Members of her family include her husband of 53 years, John "Jack" Boyd; daughter, Tammy Jameson and her husband, Thomas of Chichester; daughter, Diane Rivera and Juan of Franklin, MA; brothers, Peter Sanborn and his husband, Greg Jackson of Boston, MA and Paul Sanborn and his wife, Kim of Chichester; brother-in-law Bill Boyd and his wife Judy of Pittsfield; and grandchildren, Angus, Luke, Katherine, Lydia Jameson and Elise, Molly and Brennan Rivera; as well as some specially loved cousins, nieces and nephews and many extended family members.



A memorial service will be held at the Chichester United Methodist Church, 45 Main Street, Chichester, NH on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11AM, with a reception to follow at the adjacent Methodist Parish Hall.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Pope Memorial SPCA, NH Laconia Humane Society or the Audubon Society of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

Nancy B. Boyd, 73, passed away at her home on Monday, July 8, 2019. Nancy was born in Pittsfield, NH on April 5, 1946 the daughter of Walter and Alice (Hatch) Sanborn.She was a graduate of Concord High School. Nancy worked as a purchasing agent at Sprague Electric and TSI in Concord before she retired in 2012.Nancy was a dog lover all her life and cherished her animal companions. She enjoyed birdwatching and nature. She participated in the annual bird count at the Audubon Society. Nancy treasured conversations with her close friends and family members. When her children were younger, she was always on the sidelines at games and horse shows to cheer them on. She was known as a good cook and was a 4-H leader for cooking class. She loved her grandchildren, as well as those of her friends', and loved seeing and hearing about their successes and accomplishments.Members of her family include her husband of 53 years, John "Jack" Boyd; daughter, Tammy Jameson and her husband, Thomas of Chichester; daughter, Diane Rivera and Juan of Franklin, MA; brothers, Peter Sanborn and his husband, Greg Jackson of Boston, MA and Paul Sanborn and his wife, Kim of Chichester; brother-in-law Bill Boyd and his wife Judy of Pittsfield; and grandchildren, Angus, Luke, Katherine, Lydia Jameson and Elise, Molly and Brennan Rivera; as well as some specially loved cousins, nieces and nephews and many extended family members.A memorial service will be held at the Chichester United Methodist Church, 45 Main Street, Chichester, NH on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11AM, with a reception to follow at the adjacent Methodist Parish Hall.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Pope Memorial SPCA, NH Laconia Humane Society or the Audubon Society of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the family of Nancy Boyd. Published in The Concord Monitor on July 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close