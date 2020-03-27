Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy C. Broderick. View Sign Service Information Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 (603)-798-3050 Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy C. Broderick, 82 of Concord, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Concord Hospice House surrounded by her loving family after a short and courageous battle with cancer.



Born on August 9, 1937, in Quincy, MA she was the daughter of the late Edward T. Riley and Mabel H. (Preble) Sawyer.



Nancy attended Keene State Teachers' College where she dated Larry her beloved husband of 46 years. She then focused her time on being a great wife, mother, and homemaker, as she was blessed with a love for children and animals. Her hobbies included crafts such as sewing, knitting, and rug braiding.



Her husband Larry's career with Mobile Oil brought them to many homes across the country. These included Boston, MA, Glassboro, NJ, Windham, NH, Troy, NY, Georgetown, MA, Chicago, IL, Valley Forge, PA, and Concord, NH where she spent her last 30 years. She worked as a substitute teacher, secretary for Simplex Time Recorder, inventory control clerk for Sterling Pharmaceutical Company, and as a real estate broker for Broderick Real Estate.



Socializing with family and friends was her favorite pastime. She often participated in events with the Elks Club, Red Hat Society, and she volunteered at the Concord Senior Center. Summer days were enjoyed with gatherings at her cottage on Great East Lake in Maine.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Laurence Broderick, III and her sister, Sharon Sawyer.



She is survived by her son, Laurence Broderick IV, and his wife Linda of Troy, NY; daughter, Kathleen Conway, and her husband Stephen of Northwood; sister, Sheila Ross, and her husband Douglas of Concord; sister-in-law, Dawn Barrett, of Clearwater, FL; grandchildren, Crystal O'Brien and her spouse Kelly, Laurence Broderick V, and his wife Laura, Sawyer Conway and Spencer Conway; four great-grandchildren, Carter, Camden, Laurence VI, and Lakelynn as well as nieces, Charity Ross, Amy Moore, Carleen Bowen and nephew, Rick Coughlin Jr.



Adhering to the directives of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the CRVNA Hospice House, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301 or to Pope Memorial SPCA, 94 Silk Farm Road, Concord, NH 03301. The Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home in Epsom is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

