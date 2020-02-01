Nancy Carol Pratt, 81, of Loudon, NH passed peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on Monday, January 27, 2020. She was born on June 14, 1938 in Marlborough, MA the daughter of James Allan and Ruth Sanders.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 2PM at the Faith Community Bible Church, 334 N. Village Rd Loudon, NH. Burial will be in the Spring at Riverview Cemetery in Barnstead, NH.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the family of Nancy C. Pratt.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 1, 2020