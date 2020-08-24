Mace, Nancy Carter July 3, 1922 - Jan 23, 2020



Nancy Carter Mace of Sarasota, Florida died on January 23, 2020. She was 98 years old. Nancy was born on July 3, 1921 in Exeter, NH, the daughter of Frederick George and Lucy Genevieve (Lord) Carter.



Nancy grew up in Exeter, graduating from Robinson Female Seminary in 1939. She married Robert Edson Mace of Hampton, NH in April 1942. Following World War II, when Robert served in the U.S. Navy, they moved to Portsmouth, NH where they raised their children. Following Robert's retirement, they moved first to Grenada in the Windward Islands and subsequently to Hawaii and finally to Sarasota in 1975.



Nancy was predeceased by Robert who died in January 1996. She is survived by her daughter, Susan M. Weick of Sarasota and her son, Robert Carter Mace, also of Sarasota, his two sons, Joseph Warren Mace and his wife, Jennifer (nee Thiboutot), of Windham, NH and Andrew Carter Mace, and his wife, Elizabeth (nee Groeger), of San Francisco, CA and their daughter, Anna Allegra.



Final arrangements are being handled by the National Cremation Society. No services are planned



