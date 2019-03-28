Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Dodge Hartford. View Sign

- Nancy Dodge Hartford, 89, died peacefully in her sleep in Manchester, New Hampshire, on January 13, 2019. Nancy was born February 16, 1929 in Concord, New Hampshire, to Charles and Mildred Dodge. She was raised in Concord and graduated from Wheaton College in 1951, whereupon she married Warner B. Hartford, also of Concord. In 1955, they moved to Needham, Massachusetts, where they raised their two boys.



Nancy and Warner moved to Bow, New Hampshire in 1989, where she dedicated her talents to several local organizations and to being a grandmother. Warner passed away in 1991.



Nancy's surviving immediate family includes her son Charles, his wife Janice, and their son Christopher, their daughter Ellen, and son-in-law Jonah; her son James, and his wife Nancy, their son Daniel, and their daughters Jamie and Allison.



A memorial service and reception will be held on Saturday, March 30, at 11:00 a.m., at the First Congregational Church in Hopkinton, New Hampshire. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Nancy's name to The Pierce Brigade at P.O. Box 425, Concord, NH 03302 or to The First Congregational Church of Hopkinton at 1548



Hopkinton Road, Hopkinton, NH 03229.



To view Nancy's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit

- Nancy Dodge Hartford, 89, died peacefully in her sleep in Manchester, New Hampshire, on January 13, 2019. Nancy was born February 16, 1929 in Concord, New Hampshire, to Charles and Mildred Dodge. She was raised in Concord and graduated from Wheaton College in 1951, whereupon she married Warner B. Hartford, also of Concord. In 1955, they moved to Needham, Massachusetts, where they raised their two boys.Nancy and Warner moved to Bow, New Hampshire in 1989, where she dedicated her talents to several local organizations and to being a grandmother. Warner passed away in 1991.Nancy's surviving immediate family includes her son Charles, his wife Janice, and their son Christopher, their daughter Ellen, and son-in-law Jonah; her son James, and his wife Nancy, their son Daniel, and their daughters Jamie and Allison.A memorial service and reception will be held on Saturday, March 30, at 11:00 a.m., at the First Congregational Church in Hopkinton, New Hampshire. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Nancy's name to The Pierce Brigade at P.O. Box 425, Concord, NH 03302 or to The First Congregational Church of Hopkinton at 1548Hopkinton Road, Hopkinton, NH 03229.To view Nancy's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com Funeral Home Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester

243 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 03104

603-622-1800 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close