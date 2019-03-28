- Nancy Dodge Hartford, 89, died peacefully in her sleep in Manchester, New Hampshire, on January 13, 2019. Nancy was born February 16, 1929 in Concord, New Hampshire, to Charles and Mildred Dodge. She was raised in Concord and graduated from Wheaton College in 1951, whereupon she married Warner B. Hartford, also of Concord. In 1955, they moved to Needham, Massachusetts, where they raised their two boys.
Nancy and Warner moved to Bow, New Hampshire in 1989, where she dedicated her talents to several local organizations and to being a grandmother. Warner passed away in 1991.
Nancy's surviving immediate family includes her son Charles, his wife Janice, and their son Christopher, their daughter Ellen, and son-in-law Jonah; her son James, and his wife Nancy, their son Daniel, and their daughters Jamie and Allison.
A memorial service and reception will be held on Saturday, March 30, at 11:00 a.m., at the First Congregational Church in Hopkinton, New Hampshire. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Nancy's name to The Pierce Brigade at P.O. Box 425, Concord, NH 03302 or to The First Congregational Church of Hopkinton at 1548
Hopkinton Road, Hopkinton, NH 03229.
