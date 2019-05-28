Nancy Drewski, Former Concord Elementary School Teacher, of 79 Bow St, passed on Friday, May 24th peacefully at home after a short illness. She was born in Fitchburg, MA the daughter of William and Florence Racine Johnson. She graduated in 1960 from Fitchburg State University. Nancy was an Elementary School Teacher for 4th, 5th and 6th grades in the Concord School District for 29 years and retired from her position at Broken Ground Elementary School in 1994. In retirement, she enjoyed extensive travel and winters in St. Augustine, FL.



She leaves her husband of 59 years, Manfred Drewski, two sons, Keith Drewski of Douglasville, GA (passed away in 2001) and Kurt Drewski of Dallas, TX; twin daughters, Kim Schulz of Chelmsford, MA and Karin Hollins of Concord, NH; a brother, William Johnson of Fitchburg, MA (passed away in 1994) and a sister, Beverly Lareau of Gastonia, NC; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.



Memorial donations may be made to the South Congregational Church, 27 Pleasant St, Concord, NH 03301.

