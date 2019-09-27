Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Eleanor Fox. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Service 12:30 PM - 3:30 PM Sleigh Room at Pat's Peak Henniker , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Eleanor Fox, age 66, passed away peacefully in her home on September 17, 2019 in Franklin NH surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on December 7, 1952 in Claremont NH, the daughter of Jean (Winterton) Fox and David John Fox.



Nancy attended New England College and University of New Hampshire. She was the daughter of David Fox, who was in the first graduating class at NEC and she attended on full scholarship. In California, she was a technical writer for several corporations and manager of Creative Services.



Nancy was her own person; principled, honest, ethical and genuine. All who knew her appreciated her sense of humor and courage to always stand up for what is right. She absolutely loved all of her pets as if they were her children. She had a deep rooted admiration and love for all living things as well as the life of the planet. She so loved the ocean, her gardens and her birds. She loved to cook and entertain friends and family, who she cared deeply for, and she really loved her lobstah.



She was my true love who I was blessed to enjoy life with and share years of joy, laughter, adventures, humor, love, and respect. We had 45 amazing years together, marrying July 28, 2011, when it became legal in NH. We raised a son and a daughter and moved to California for 23 years from 1980 to 2003.



She leaves behind her wife/partner of 45 years Judy Laughy Lauren; her daughter Colleen Belt (Greg); son John Woodard; five grandchildren: Zachary (Whitney), Raye (Suiki), Connor, Nicole and Darek; her brother Alan Fox (Cynthia) and her sister Judy Fox (Jeff) who she loved so much; her sister in law Karen (Carl) Caveney; brothers in law Jimmy (Kate) Laughy, Michael (Janice) Laughy, Dean (Susie) Laughy; many nieces, nephews, cousins, especially Larry O'Brien, and so many amazing, loving special friends, and all those she met and knew in life.



A Celebration of Nancy's life will be held on Saturday, October 26th from 12:30-3:30 in the Sleigh Room at Pat's Peak in Henniker, NH.



In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Franklin Animal Shelter, help pass laws to outlaw puppy mills, and love the ones in your life. For more information on how to donate visit



To view Nancy's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit

Nancy Eleanor Fox, age 66, passed away peacefully in her home on September 17, 2019 in Franklin NH surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on December 7, 1952 in Claremont NH, the daughter of Jean (Winterton) Fox and David John Fox.Nancy attended New England College and University of New Hampshire. She was the daughter of David Fox, who was in the first graduating class at NEC and she attended on full scholarship. In California, she was a technical writer for several corporations and manager of Creative Services.Nancy was her own person; principled, honest, ethical and genuine. All who knew her appreciated her sense of humor and courage to always stand up for what is right. She absolutely loved all of her pets as if they were her children. She had a deep rooted admiration and love for all living things as well as the life of the planet. She so loved the ocean, her gardens and her birds. She loved to cook and entertain friends and family, who she cared deeply for, and she really loved her lobstah.She was my true love who I was blessed to enjoy life with and share years of joy, laughter, adventures, humor, love, and respect. We had 45 amazing years together, marrying July 28, 2011, when it became legal in NH. We raised a son and a daughter and moved to California for 23 years from 1980 to 2003.She leaves behind her wife/partner of 45 years Judy Laughy Lauren; her daughter Colleen Belt (Greg); son John Woodard; five grandchildren: Zachary (Whitney), Raye (Suiki), Connor, Nicole and Darek; her brother Alan Fox (Cynthia) and her sister Judy Fox (Jeff) who she loved so much; her sister in law Karen (Carl) Caveney; brothers in law Jimmy (Kate) Laughy, Michael (Janice) Laughy, Dean (Susie) Laughy; many nieces, nephews, cousins, especially Larry O'Brien, and so many amazing, loving special friends, and all those she met and knew in life.A Celebration of Nancy's life will be held on Saturday, October 26th from 12:30-3:30 in the Sleigh Room at Pat's Peak in Henniker, NH.In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Franklin Animal Shelter, help pass laws to outlaw puppy mills, and love the ones in your life. For more information on how to donate visit https://www.franklinanimalshelter.com To view Nancy's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Sept. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close