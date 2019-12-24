Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Ellen Ward. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Ellen Ward, age 61, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She was born on April 6, 1958 in Portsmouth NH to Richard and Helen Ward.



Nancy graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1976 and continued her education earning a Bachelors degree from Ohio State University and Masters Degree from Plymouth State University in Education. Nancy had a successful teaching career spanning more than 20 years, as a third and fourth grade teacher at Candia Moore School, Candia NH. Her passion for teaching not only shined through her work, but touched the lives of her students, siblings and parents of those she taught. Nancy retired from teaching in 2014.



Nancy had a bright and energetic personality and a smile that is unforgettable. She loved spending time with her family, but also enjoyed reading, cooking, running, crafts and sunny days.



Nancy is survived by her parents Richard and Helen Ward, her two children David Goodwin and Jennifer Moody, six grandchildren, and two sisters Kathryn Hoffman and Ann-Marie Pullar.



Services will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church, 98 Summer Street, Portsmouth, NH. Visiting hours will be at 10am, followed by Mass at 11am.



In lieu of flowers, please donate in loving memory of Nancy Ward to Children's Literacy Foundation, 1536 Loomis Hill Road, Waterbury Center, VT or

Nancy Ellen Ward, age 61, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She was born on April 6, 1958 in Portsmouth NH to Richard and Helen Ward.Nancy graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1976 and continued her education earning a Bachelors degree from Ohio State University and Masters Degree from Plymouth State University in Education. Nancy had a successful teaching career spanning more than 20 years, as a third and fourth grade teacher at Candia Moore School, Candia NH. Her passion for teaching not only shined through her work, but touched the lives of her students, siblings and parents of those she taught. Nancy retired from teaching in 2014.Nancy had a bright and energetic personality and a smile that is unforgettable. She loved spending time with her family, but also enjoyed reading, cooking, running, crafts and sunny days.Nancy is survived by her parents Richard and Helen Ward, her two children David Goodwin and Jennifer Moody, six grandchildren, and two sisters Kathryn Hoffman and Ann-Marie Pullar.Services will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church, 98 Summer Street, Portsmouth, NH. Visiting hours will be at 10am, followed by Mass at 11am.In lieu of flowers, please donate in loving memory of Nancy Ward to Children's Literacy Foundation, 1536 Loomis Hill Road, Waterbury Center, VT or www.clifonline.org Published in The Concord Monitor on Dec. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close