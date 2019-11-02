Hi Michael,



This is what We decided. Christopher has been asked to send you a photo.



Also let me know that you received this obit.



Chris won't be home for an hour so the photo will be latter.



Nancy J. (Tudor) Cryans, 72, of Canterbury died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday October 27 at her home in Canterbury where she has lived for the last 48 years.Nancy was born in Brighton, Massachusetts to Andrew and Charlotte (Taber) Tudor on October 5, 1947.



Nancy grew up in Center Barnstead, NH attending the local school there. She then graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1965. Nancy was an accountant and worked for the State of New Hampshire for 20 years before she retired. In her free time Nancy loved to search for and gather mushrooms from around the state. She enjoyed gathering and replanting different varieties of day lilies into her garden. She was gifted at knitting and loved reading.



Nancy was predeceased by her parents as well as her beloved husband Lloyd "Buddy" Cryans in 2014. She is survived by her son Christopher Cryans and her two grandchildren Madyson and Andrew of Canterbury, NH; two sisters Gail Richardson of Kennebunk, ME and Charlotte Berry of Strafford, NH; a brother Harry Tudor of Kennebunk, ME. as well as nieces, nephews and friends.



There will be no calling hours. A funeral service will be held ?on Wednesday November 6th at 2:30 PM? at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery ?110 Daniel Webster Highway Boscawen, NH 03303?.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to the Disabled Veterans of America ?275 Chestnut St. Manchester, NH 03101?.

