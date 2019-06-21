Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thibault-Neun Funeral Home 143 Franklin Street Franklin , NH 03235 (603)-934-2408 Send Flowers Obituary

Andover.....Nancy J. Fredette, 67, of Andover, died at her home on June 19, 2019.



She was born in Littleton on Aug. 22, 1951 the daughter of Edward and Evonne



(Caron) Goodspeed. Nancy was raised in Woodstock. She lived in Andover since



1994.



She worked at the former Piper Printing in Franklin for several years.



Nancy was an avid NASCAR fan, her favorite was Jimmy Johnson. She also enjoyed the New England Patriots. She especially likes dolphins. Her favorite past time was spending time with her grandchildren and her 83 extended nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.



Family members include her husband, Gary A. Fredette, Sr. of Andover, 4 children, Patricia Roy of Berlin, Charity Murphy of Berlin, Gary A. Fredette, Jr. of Bow, and Valerie Fredette of Concord, her mother, Evonne Goodspeed of Franklin, grandchildren, Bryan Sargent, Alexander Sargent, Breanna Fredette, Hazel Fredette, Xavier Fredette, Bryce Fredette, Chase Cole, and Kenneth Garland, a brother, James Goodspeed of Thornton, 2 sisters, Doris Smith of Campton, and Helen Beaulieu of GA, and nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her father, a brother, Terry Goodspeed, and a sister, Linda



Steinhauer.



A funeral service will be held on June 25, 2019 at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143Franklin St., Franklin at 4:00 pm . A visitation will be held from 3-4:00pm.



A reception will follow the services at Gary and Nancy's home at 15 Boston Hill



Road, Andover, NH.



Donations in memory of Nancy may be made to Andover Elementary Middle School Teacher's Fund, 30 School St., Andover, NH 03126.



For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.

Andover.....Nancy J. Fredette, 67, of Andover, died at her home on June 19, 2019.She was born in Littleton on Aug. 22, 1951 the daughter of Edward and Evonne(Caron) Goodspeed. Nancy was raised in Woodstock. She lived in Andover since1994.She worked at the former Piper Printing in Franklin for several years.Nancy was an avid NASCAR fan, her favorite was Jimmy Johnson. She also enjoyed the New England Patriots. She especially likes dolphins. Her favorite past time was spending time with her grandchildren and her 83 extended nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.Family members include her husband, Gary A. Fredette, Sr. of Andover, 4 children, Patricia Roy of Berlin, Charity Murphy of Berlin, Gary A. Fredette, Jr. of Bow, and Valerie Fredette of Concord, her mother, Evonne Goodspeed of Franklin, grandchildren, Bryan Sargent, Alexander Sargent, Breanna Fredette, Hazel Fredette, Xavier Fredette, Bryce Fredette, Chase Cole, and Kenneth Garland, a brother, James Goodspeed of Thornton, 2 sisters, Doris Smith of Campton, and Helen Beaulieu of GA, and nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her father, a brother, Terry Goodspeed, and a sister, LindaSteinhauer.A funeral service will be held on June 25, 2019 at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143Franklin St., Franklin at 4:00 pm . A visitation will be held from 3-4:00pm.A reception will follow the services at Gary and Nancy's home at 15 Boston HillRoad, Andover, NH.Donations in memory of Nancy may be made to Andover Elementary Middle School Teacher's Fund, 30 School St., Andover, NH 03126.For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes. Published in The Concord Monitor on June 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close