  • "Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time. "
    - The Entire Staff of Waters Funeral Home
Service Information
Waters Funeral Home - Concord
50 S. MAIN ST
Concord, NH
03301
(603)-225-5707
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Waters Funeral Home - Concord
50 S. MAIN ST
Concord, NH 03301
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Waters Funeral Home - Concord
50 S. MAIN ST
Concord, NH 03301
Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
2:30 PM
NH Veterans Cemetery
Boscawen, NH
Obituary
Please note the changes to the visitation and funeral arrangements of Nancy J. Rodgers of Pembroke who passed away on March 10, 2020.

Visiting hours and funeral services at the Waters Funeral Home will no longer take place.

The family invites you to join them on Wedndesday, 3/18 for a graveside service at the NH Veteran's Cemetery at 2:30 PM. The Rev. David Keller will officiate.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

The Waters Funeral Home in Concord is assisting the family with the arrangements
Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 16, 2020
