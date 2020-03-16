Please note the changes to the visitation and funeral arrangements of Nancy J. Rodgers of Pembroke who passed away on March 10, 2020.
Visiting hours and funeral services at the Waters Funeral Home will no longer take place.
The family invites you to join them on Wedndesday, 3/18 for a graveside service at the NH Veteran's Cemetery at 2:30 PM. The Rev. David Keller will officiate.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
The Waters Funeral Home in Concord is assisting the family with the arrangements
Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 16, 2020