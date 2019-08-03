Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy J. Shepard. View Sign Service Information Peabody Funeral Home 290 Mammoth Road Londonderry , NH 03053 (603)-432-2801 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Peabody Funeral Home 290 Mammoth Road Londonderry , NH 03053 View Map Service 7:30 PM Peabody Funeral Home 290 Mammoth Road Londonderry , NH 03053 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy J. (Boyden) Shepard, 84, of Kingston, NH passed away Friday August 2, 2019 at Exeter Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in East Derry, NH on May 2, 1935, a daughter of the late Thomas and Myrabel (Condon) Boydon. Nancy worked for Kmart for over 27 years, retiring as personnel manager. After retirement she worked part-time in sales for Ashley's Hallmark of Plaistow, NH. She loved watching and rooting for the Boston Red Sox. Nancy enjoyed spending time at her brother Tom's camp on Lake Winnipesaukee. Spending time with her family, whether going out to eat or getting together for the holidays, was always the most important thing to her. Nancy was an avid quilter, making works of art of all sizes.



She is survived by her daughter, Tami St. James and her husband Kevin; her son, Richard Shepard and his wife Laurie; two grandchildren, Deryn and Seamus St. James; one sister, Judi Wishart and her husband William; one sister-jn-law, Linda Boyden, as well as one niece Jillian Autry, one nephew Jeffrey Boyden, two grandnephews Owen and Blake and her beloved cat Maya. She was predeceased by her brother Thomas D. Boyden in 2015 and her lifelong best friend Patricia Plummer.



Following cremation, memorial calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 5 - 8pm at the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Road, Londonderry. A time of sharing will be offered at 7:30 in the funeral home during the calling hours. Private burial at the Glenwood Cemetery in Londonderry at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a local Animal Shelter or the , , MA/NH Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit

