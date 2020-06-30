Nancy Joan Campbell, 84, of Boscawen, NH passed away peacefully Friday, June 26, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Nancy was born on March 24, 1936 in Boston, MA the daughter of Annie Louise Weatherbee.
She shared 36 years with her late husband, Sherwood "George" Campbell. They spent their years together camping with friends and family and traveling. Nancy loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her dog, Bentley. She enjoyed playing Bingo, shopping and had a recent love for the ocean. She had a strong spirit and was the center point of the family.
Members of her family include her daughters, Terry Davanelos and Cheryl Brown; grandchildren, Stacie Brown, Harmony Hathcock, Howard I. Brown III, Tonya Brown, Megan Thibeault, Brandon Thibeault, Michael Campbell Jr., Joshua Brown and Nicole Brown and many great-grandchildren.
Nancy was predeceased by her first husband, Howard I. Brown and her second husband of 36 years, Sherwood G. Campbell; son, Howard I. Brown Jr.; daughter, Tamara Brown; brother, Raymond Weatherbee and a grandson, Nathan Cornwell.
Visitation will be held at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St. Concord, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 4PM to 7PM. A graveside service will take place at Blossom Hill Cemetery on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10AM.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's memory to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the family of Nancy J. Campbell.
Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 30, 2020.