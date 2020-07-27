Nancy Louise Ockert Colcord, 80 of Hopkinton, New Hampshire passed away peacefully at Merrimack County Nursing home in Boscawen, New Hampshire on July 24, 2020 after a long illness. She was born October 26, 1939 in Attleboro, Massachusetts to Dr. Raymond G. Ockert and Marion A. Lewis of Mansfield, Massachusetts.
She graduated from Mansfield High School in 1957, followed by a degree from Sargent College of Boston University in 1961. After college, she taught physical education at the Mary C. Wheeler School in Providence, Rhode Island, and later held the same position at Rundlett Middle School in Concord, New Hampshire.
She was an avid golfer with two holes-in-one, a past member of Duston Country Club, and a lifetime member and past officer of the New Hampshire Women's Golf Association. She was an insatiable reader of mysteries and thrillers, and she excelled at trivia and crosswords. She was a true do-it-your-selfer. Handy with a hammer, she built cabinets, shelving, and made countless improvements to the family home. She will also be remembered for her love of animals, and especially her collies and sheepdogs. She had a love for Broadway and show tunes, and could often be seen at home singing to, or dancing with her dogs.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Jeffrey N. Colcord of Hopkinton, New Hampshire, her daughter and son-in-law, Kristen and Andrew Westhoven of Deerfield, New Hampshire, son and daughter-in-law Jonathan Colcord and Marianne Barter of Concord, New Hampshire, and grandson and granddaughter-in-law Ben and Courtney Barter-Colcord of Princeton, New Jersey. She was predeceased by her sister Kathleen A. Ockert of Mansfield, Massachusetts.
Interment will be at the New Hampshire State Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen, New Hampshire.
Donations may be made in her memory to the NHWGA Charitable Foundation for junior girls' golf at https://www.nhwga.org/foundation/
