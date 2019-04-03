Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy P. White. View Sign

- Nancy P. White, 70, died Tuesday March 26 at her home in Newbury. She was born on July 13, 1948 in Concord, NH, the oldest of Robert Jr. and Elizabeth (Bailey) Pearson. She graduated from Henniker High School in 1966 and furthered her education at NHTI and secretarial school. She utilized her skills at many places throughout her working years, but had fond memories of her time at Pat's Peak, Pat Trap, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Goss Lumber. She married the love of her life, Theodore White in Webster and lived happily at their home overlooking her childhood homestead. Nancy adored children and showered her 12 nieces and nephews with love and attention. Throughout her life she enjoyed and excelled at cooking and hosting parties. She was highly skilled in an array of arts and crafts. Most recently she had picked up knitting and gifted her creations to her 23 great nieces and nephews. Playing cribbage was also a passion of hers and she looked forward to playing with her friends and neighbors each week at Newbury Heights. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Ted, her father Robert Pearson Jr, her brother William Pearson and her sister-in-law Susan (Allen) Pearson. She is survived by her mother Elizabeth Pearson, her siblings Robert Pearson III, Marjorie Blanchette, Paul Pearson, Jon Pearson and their spouses as well as her 12 nieces and nephews and 23 great nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be at Wendall J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington street Penacook, NH 03303 on Monday, April 8th from 6-8pm. Interment will be held at Courser Hill Cemetery in Webster on May 18th at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Webster Historical Society 1215 Battle Street, Webster, NH 03303

42 Washington Street

Penacook , NH 03303

