Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517

Nancy Price Lilly passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019 following a period of declining health.



Nancy was born on March 13, 1932 in Syracuse, NY the daughter of Frank and Lola Avery Price and was the youngest of three children. After graduating from Syracuse High School, Nancy went on to Syracuse University majoring in languages graduating with honors. She was a member of Gamma Phi Beta Sorority, where she made many lifelong friends. Upon graduation, her family had moved to Scarsdale, New York where she joined them and got her first job with American Can Company in the foreign affairs department.



Little did Nancy know upon moving home that the motorcycle riding young man next door was to be her future husband. Jim Lilly and Nancy Price eloped in the fall of 1954 and lived life to the fullest together for 60 years until Jim's passing in 2014. They started their life journey and family of three children in Canterbury, NH.



Nancy became an integral part and active member of the community where she led the Girl Scouts, volunteered for the Canterbury Fair, became a long standing member of the Women's Club, served as Trustee of Trust Funds, was a ballot clerk, served on the committee that produced the history of the Canterbury Fair written by Bob Lockwood, designed and sewed a panel for the commemorative Canterbury quilt, was a member of the Bandstand Building Committee, secretary to the Planning Board, performer in all of the Canterbury Players Gilbert & Sullivan productions, and a founder of Auckee, the ski-tow outfitted ski area located at Canterbury center. She was honored for her accomplishments, along with Jim, in 2006 when the town report was dedicated to them both.



Nancy enjoyed so many facets of life: golfing, bridge, snow skiing, boating, knitting the best sweaters, gardening, becoming "kitchen empress" (making whoopee pies and Christmas cookies beyond extraordinary). She helped design and build their house in Canterbury and the family summer camp on Mark Island on Winnipesaukee, which became Nancy's favorite place to feed her voracious reading habit and to do her favorite jigsaw puzzles.



Professionally, Nancy was highly respected and admired for her work at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Hampshire over many years where she served as secretary to the corporation.



Nancy will be remembered most for her loyal friendship, her wry smile and comment. "Jim you didn't!" when told of another prank Jim was caught in, as well as her commitment to her husband, children and close friends.



A special thanks to Catie Tirrell Gaudreault, nurse case manager at Bayada Hospice for her care that she gave our mother. She is the best!



Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Jim; son, Scott and her brother, Jack Price. She is survived by her loving sister, Barbara Crink off Hoschton, GA; daughter, Cindi Lilly Bailey and her boyfriend, John Carr; her son, Jim and girlfriend, Stef Rossmans, all of Canterbury. Also surviving are her grandsons, Ben and Ryan bailey; granddaughters Bailey and Kayla tasker and great-grandchildren, Zach, Tyler, Blake, Jack and James as well as many other nieces and nephews (who all got the chance to eat those cookies)



A service of remembrance will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the NH Sno-Shaker in Canterbury from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. Please dress casual.

