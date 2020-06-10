Nancy Salling Bibbins passed away June 7, 2020 at the Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a long battle with Alzheimer's at the age of 80.
Nancy was born May 30, 1940 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the daughter of Howard and Marjorie (Johnson) Salling. She graduated from Bassick High School, where she met her husband, David. They were married in October, 1959 and they shared 60 happy and loving years together.
Nancy loved to sew and made many clothes for her children and herself. She also liked to cook and read mystery books. Nancy worked as a teller for Concord Savings and the Bank of New Hampshire. Later, she went to work for the State of New Hampshire and retired in 2003 as the Federal Grant's manager for Historical Resources.
Nancy and David joined the Pembroke Congregational Church in 1964 and served on many boards and committees. She was also a longtime member of the Pembroke Women's Club. Nancy liked to go camping with her family and they traveled and camped from Virginia to Prince Edward Island.
She leaves her husband and four children, Cynthia Bonenfant and her husband Luke of Pembroke, Howard Bibbins and his wife Susan of Branford, CT, Sandra Jacques and her husband Daniel of Pembroke and Judith Pearson also of Pembroke. She also leaves eight grandchildren, Geoffrey and Madeline Soriano, Paul and Joe Chasse, Sam Bibbins, Danielle and Ryan Jacques and Michael Denis.
A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Thursday, June 25th at 11 A.M. at the home of her daughter, Sandra, at 818 Cross Country Rd. in Pembroke. Those attending are asked to adhere to current guidelines by wearing a mask and observing social distancing. Due to current guidelines, burial in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery will be held privately. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com
Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 10, 2020.