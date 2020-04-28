Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy S. (Stearns) Dunnell. View Sign Service Information Brewitt Funeral Home 14 Pine Street Exeter , NH 03833 (603)-772-3554 Send Flowers Obituary





Nancy was born on July 10, 1939 in Exeter, NH, daughter of Richard Lyman Dunnell and Eleanor Stearns Dunnell. Raised in Exeter, she graduated from Exeter High School, Westbrook Junior College and Plymouth State College. Nancy worked as a teacher of the deaf at Crotched Mountain School in Greenville, NH, Governor Baxter School for the Deaf in Falmouth, ME and, for most of her career, at the Florida School for the Deaf and Blind in St. Augustine, FL. In 1995 at the school in St. Augustine, she was named Teacher of the Year.



Nancy was a devout member of Trinity Parish Episcopal Church in St. Augustine and St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Concord. At both churches, she sang in the choir and helped out with Sunday school. Nancy was a member of the Alpha Delta Kappa Education Society in St. Augustine and Concord. She volunteered for several years at Concord Hospital in the surgical waiting room. Nancy canvassed for the American Cancer Society for a number of years in St. Augustine and was a Girl Scout and Brownie Scout Leader while working in Maine.



Nancy was a devoted daughter and sister, a warm and caring friend and a person who loved children. In spite of numerous health issues later in her life, she always kept a smile on her face and maintained a positive attitude. Nancy is survived by her brother Richard L. Dunnell, Jr. and sister-in-law Marcia Hayward, both of Laconia.



A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Concord at a future date to be determined.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Concord Regional Visiting Nurses Association, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH.



