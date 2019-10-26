Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy W. Smith. View Sign Service Information French and Rising Funeral Home 17 South Mast Street Goffstown , NH 03045 (603)-497-4711 Send Flowers Obituary





Nancy was born November 24, 1930 in Berwick, Pennsylvania to Robert and Mildred Willoughby. When she was young, the family would spend the summers at her grandparents' house in Hopkinton and would eventually move there. She graduated from Concord High School and met her husband, Donald Smith in 1950 at the local square dance hall in Bradford. They were married on May 29, 1954 and spent 63 wonderful years together until he passed away in February 2017. In 1955, they purchased a house on Paige's Corner in Dunbarton.



After graduating from High School, Nancy was employed by Morrill and Everett Insurance in Concord where she stayed until she retired. Not content to stay home, she then went to work at New Hampshire Motor Speedway where she worked as a valuable employee in the front office. She worked there for 21 years.



Nancy was a devout Christian and spent many hours supporting her church. She was also an avid sports fan. She loved watching the Patriots, the Red Socks, Celtics and NASCAR. She spent many hours in her garden and loved to go camping with her family even when she was older.



Nancy is predeceased by her parents, her husband, Donald Smith, her daughter, Wendy Smith, her sisters, Barbara (Bobbi) Ann Patscheider and Jean Traeger.



Nancy will be missed greatly by her remaining children, her son Wesley Smith and wife Colleen of New Boston; son Roger Smith and fiance Emily Audesse of Goffstown; son Russ Smith of Dunbarton; grandson Nick Smith and wife Jess of Bow and her great-grandsons Cameron and Gabe Smith; granddaughter, Sarah Kelly and great-grandson Tommy; as well as many nephews and nieces.



Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, October 29th from 4:00-7:00 at French and Rising Funeral Home 17 S. Mast St. Goffstown, NH. A celebration of life will take place at All Saints Anglican Church, 124 Hall St, Concord, NH at 10:00 am with burial following at Paige's Corner Cemetery in Dunbarton. A reception will follow at the family home after the burial. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit

