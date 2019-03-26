Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Natalie J. Brannock. View Sign

Natalie Brannock, 79, passed away peacefully at Merrimack County Nursing Home on Tuesday, March 19th 2019, with her daughter and husband by her side.



Natalie worked as a nurse for over 40 years. She brought many babies into the world, and made a difference in many people's lives with her compassion.



Natalie loved the beach, her cats, and her grandchildren.



Natalie leaves behind her husband Kenneth Brannock of Boscawen of 59 years, her daughter Carrie Higgins of Northfield and her husband Rob Higgins, her three grandchildren Jackson, Zoey and Ali, her Sister Priscilla Sawyer and her husband Gene of Rochester, a brother Tom Hartwell and his wife Arlene of Wells, Maine, and many nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be held Saturday, March 30th from 11am-1pm at Wendall J. Butt Funeral Home in Penacook. Celebration of Life to follow.



Donations can be made to Pope Memorial SPCA in Concord. One of her greatest loves was animals.

42 Washington Street

Penacook , NH 03303

42 Washington Street
Penacook , NH 03303
(603) 753-4991
Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 26, 2019

