Natalie "Toosie" (McKown) Murray, 97, of Enfield, wife of the late Arthur Murray, died Monday, February 18, 2019 in the comfort of her home. She was born in Lisbon, NH on September 7, 1921 to the late Nathan and Beatrice (Hurd) McKown. She worked at Phelon's, in East Longmeadow for 27 years. Her hobbies were making candy and Christmas ornaments for the grandchildren and friends, and was an avid reader.
Natalie is survived by her loving daughter Lynn Provencher and husband Fred, her two beloved grandsons, Fred Provencher and wife Michelle, and Kevin Provencher, and five cherished great grandchildren, Kyle, Katelyn, Sarah, Tyler and Carlie. She is also survived by her beloved sister, Jocelyn Jameson, along with her nieces and nephews, Steve, Cindy, Diane, Randy, Jane, Keith, Mickey and Jimmy. She was also predeceased by her three brothers, Malcom, Douglas and Kenneth McKown. Her family would especially like to thank Dr. George Donahue & staff for tending to her healthcare needs over the years and care givers, Lupe & Penny from Companions & Homemakers and Amy with Trinity of New England Hospice.
Services are private and will be held in Lisbon, NH at the convenience of the family. Browne Memorial Chapels has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave an online condolence message, go to www.brownememorialchapels.com.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 21, 2019