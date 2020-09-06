Nathan Patrick Vincent, 28 of Pittsfield, passed away on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 following a courageous battle with ALS surrounded by the love of his family and friends.
Born on December 2, 1991 in Concord, he was the son of Patrick R. and Gail J. (Gosselin)Vincent of Pittsfield.
Nathan was a graduate of Pittsfield Middle High School where he was an Honor Roll student, as well as a three-sport athlete. He went on to attend NHTI where he received his Associate Degree in Business. He was employed briefly with Symmetry Medical, Polyvac where he mastered Thermoforming. Nathan was known for his fun sense of humor and his ability to touch people's lives. He always made time for the people regardless of their affiliation. He loved his 4 siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews and would bond with them even as his ALS progressed.
He loved all sports. Nathan loved to play baseball, basketball, soccer, football, hockey, and he loved to ski. He was a devoted fan of all New England/Boston sports teams. Nathan's favorite days were cold Sunday afternoons spent watching the Patriots or tearing up the ski slopes alongside his friends and family.
In addition to Nathan's parents, he is survived by his siblings, Nicholas Vincent of Pittsfield, Ian Vincent of Manchester, Kegan Vincent and Jaden Vincent of Pittsfield, Aunts and Uncles, Tom Vincent and his wife Amber of Manchester, Scott Vincent and his wife Donna of Epsom, Michelle Melanson and her husband Carl of Arizona, Marc Gosselin of Auburn, Sharon Streeter and her husband Rob of Epsom, Ken Gosselin of Concord, Deb Gosselin of Pittsfield and Steve Gosselin of Pembroke. Paternal Grandparents, Richard and Georgia Vincent of Pittsfield,
Maternal Grandparents, Paul and Vivian Gosselin of Pittsfield as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm at the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway, Epsom. Nathan would appreciate anyone in attendance wearing either a sports jersey or their Nathan's Fight against ALS shirt. In accordance with state and local guidelines at the funeral home and the church, all attendees must wear a face coverings, adhere to social distancing and are respectfully asked for no physical contact with the family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Joseph's Church, 844 1st New Hampshire Turnpike, Northwood. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Pittsfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nathan Vincent Memorial Scholarship (more information to come at a later date). To Kathleen, a young woman battling ALS by Venmo to Gail-Vincent or to the CRVNA, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.stilloaks.com