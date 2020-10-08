Nathaniel Roland Hathaway, 28 of Tilton New Hampshire died tragically on September 14, 2020 in a motor vehicle accident in Henniker, New Hampshire. As we mourn the loss of Nathan, and the many more years he should have had on this Earth, we remember his contagious energy, his insatiable curiosity, and his determination to build a life he was proud of.
Much of his childhood was spent at his grandparents' home; those backyard days were full of laughter and fueled by imagination. Nathan and his brother Tyler, were often joined by their cousins, Corey, Kelsey, and Sarah. Nothing could tire out Nathan. Plants, bugs, and birds were more captivating than a yard full of toys.
In later years Nathan and Corey loved helping their grandfather with chores around the farm. And when he wasn't outside, Nathan would play cards and do jigsaw puzzles with his grandmother. He had a close relationship with both of his Maternal Grandparents.
Whatever caught Nathan's attention was followed by endless questions-he always wanted to know more. He was a thoughtful and intelligent child, and this early sense of wonder would develop into an aptitude for computers, mechanics, and just about anything he decided to dissect.
Nathan excelled in mathematics as a student, and in high school he discovered a passion for performing in plays and musicals. He was naturally athletic, but shied away from most team sports. Despite his wealth of energy, Nathan preferred the peace and solitude of outdoor sports like hiking, swimming, and fishing with his grandfather. After high school, he discovered wrestling and found great satisfaction in building up his focus and strength on the mat.
Nathan could out-eat anyone-and he'd prove it at any gathering of friends or family. But it was the company of loved ones he enjoyed most of all. Nathan was happiest when those he cared about got together in one place for cookouts, family trips, or just to hang out. Nathan had a big, open heart and his bonds were strong.
After graduating from high school, Nathan found work in a local factory and then bounced around to a variety of jobs, looking for something that could hold his attention. He was good at so many things, but not always great at focusing on one. After a period of personal struggle, Nathan turned a corner in the last few years and his life was coming together. He was always focused on self-improvement, taking courses in electrical engineering and completing an electrician apprenticeship. Nathan had always been able to take something apart and easily put it back together again, and he found electrical work both fun and challenging.
His spontaneity always kept things interesting, like when he surprised his dad with a box of fireworks on Father's Day. Nathan, Tyler, and Mark filled the night sky with exploding colors to mark the occasion.
Nathan will be remembered for his big heart; his sweet, mischievous nature; his enthusiasm for every day; and the way he moved through life with an energy that pulled people in. He was a devoted, caring son and grandson and a friend to so many. We lost Nathan too soon, but we are all so proud and inspired by the strength and love he showed us all.
Nathan is survived by, Mark Hathaway (Father), Tracy Hathaway (Mother), Brenda Blais (Maternal Grandmother), William Hathaway (Paternal Grandfather), Eleanor Kennard [Hathaway] (Paternal Grandmother), Tyler Hathaway (Brother), Maranda McMaster [Hathaway] (Sister) and Many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
Nathan was predeceased by, Glenn Blais (Grandfather), Ronald Grace (Maternal Grandfather) and Paul Hathaway (Paternal Uncle) *note* Eleanor Kennard [Hathaway] past away 12 days after Nathan in Laconia New Hampshire at the age of 85.
A Celebration of Life / Memorial will be held on Saturday October 10th 2020 from Noon to 4pm at the Elks Lodge Function Hall, 125 South Main Street, Franklin NH 03235. There will be no dress code and MASKS ARE REQUIRED.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, please make a donation to the Free Drug and Alcohol Centers of NH. freerehabcenters.org
1-800-780-2294