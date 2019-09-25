Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ned Lowes Woody Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ned Lowes Woody Sr., 78, of Bow passed away on Sunday, September 22, in his home, surrounded by family, after an intense battle with ALS.



Ned was born and raised with his 2 brothers Paul and George outside of Philadelphia, PA, where he grew up as a multi-sport varsity athlete.



He attended Temple University and married Marie Clifford, with whom he raised 3 children - Kristen, Karin, and Ned Jr. After a long and successful career, predominantly with Domino Sugar, he retired and enjoyed many years on the golf course. He re-married after Marie passed and shared adventures and times of joy with Connie Martin over their 21 years of marriage. An avid golfer, Ned was known not only for his love of sport and family, but an unquenchable sense of humor.



He is survived by his 2 brothers, his wife, her daughter Randi, his 3 children, 9 grandchildren, and 4 great-



grandchildren.



A celebration of Ned's life will be held at 2:00 this Sunday, September 29 at the Cathedral in the Pines, 10 Hale Hill Rd Rindge, NH 03461.



Throughout his 30 years of sobriety, Ned volunteered at the Friendship Center and elsewhere to help people in AA improve their lives.



Therefore, in lieu of flowers, you are encouraged to make a contribution in his name to the Friendship Center 6 Railroad Ave, Derry, NH 03038.

