Nellie B. (Slatunas) Hill of Concord, NH passed away on June 28, 2019 at Bedford Hills Health Center at the age of 91. She was born on March 1, 1928 in Nashua, NH to Lithuanian parents; William and Nellie (Kiberstis) Slatunas. Nellie is survived by three daughters, Audrey S. Kantargis and husband Donald, Bette J. Weatherbee and life partner Rick Schaitel, and Sheila G. McLaughlin and husband Richard; nine grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren. Nellie is also survived by three stepdaughters, Jeanne Lafond, Linda Porter, and Frances Hill. Nellie was predeceased by her husband, Maynard P. Hill; son, Stanley B. Weatherbee; and three brothers, Stanley, William, and Julius Slatunas.



Nellie enjoyed being outdoors and tending to her gardens. She had fond memories of her life on her farm and loved caring for her animals. Mom was a great cook and prepared wonderful meals for her family. She was an accomplished craftswoman who could knit, sew, crochet, and embroider. She loved to read mystery novels and doing word search puzzles. She had an appreciation for music of all kinds and still singing her favorite songs during our visits. She loved her dog, Buster, her cat, Tinka, and her adopted cat, Precious. Nellie was very proud of her Lithuanian heritage and could speak her native language. Our mom has a purple lily named after her; Anelka, which is Lithuanian for Nellie. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, quick wit, and wonderful sense of humor.



Arrangements: No public services will be held. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the VNA of Manchester and Southern NH, 1070 Holt Ave., Suite 4, Manchester, NH 03109 or to the Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord, 94 Silk Farm Rd. Concord, NH 03301.

