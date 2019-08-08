Nellie Chandler, 75 of Webster NH died on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Concord Hospital, with her daughter by her side.
Born September 23, 1943 to the Late Willard "Pop" Miller & Marjorie Bartlett Miller. Predeceased by her husband John PH Chandler III and brothers Everett Derry, David Miller & Donald Miller. She is survived by her daughters, Rose Chandler, Marge Tanner & Husband Andy. Her grandchildren, Andrew Tanner & Ashley Hardy and Jocelyn Tanner & Aj Barton. Her siblings Lavona Hardy, Nancy Donnelley, Benny Miller & Nancy Kelley & Kenny Miller.
Nellie worked at Rumford Press, Seth Thomas & Comfort Inn until she retired in 1995. She enjoyed Camping, Bingo and riding her motorcycle.
Service - Saturday, August 10th, 2pm at the Webster Church, Long Street, Webster NH followed by a gathering at 236 Battle Street, Webster NH In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Webster Church in memory of Nellie.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Aug. 8, 2019