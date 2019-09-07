Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nelson Douglas Payne. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nelson Douglas (Doug) Payne, a long-time resident of Hopkinton, NH, died August 27, 2019 at Havenwood Heritage Heights in Concord, NH after several months of failing health.



He was born on March 5, 1927 in Boston to Lester B. and C. Gertrude Payne and grew up in Quincy and Onset, MA. Educated at Bowdoin College and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he graduated with a BA in physics and a SB in electrical engineering. Beginning his career at General Electric in Pittsfield, MA, he then spent more than a decade at the Foxboro Company involved with pioneering efforts at computerized process control.



Subsequently, he worked elsewhere on several different projects in manufacturing automation and large-scale computer systems. Once retired, Doug served as a volunteer gardener at The Fells and as a trustee of his church.



He is predeceased by Ellen I. (Johnson) Payne, his wife of sixty-three years, and survived by their children: Cynthia Payne of Brooklyn, NY, John Payne of Manhattan Beach, CA, Christine Payne of Middlesex, VT, and Jeffrey Payne of Brentwood, NH; their spouses: Andrew Mandel, Leslie Payne, and Deborah Payne; and his grandchildren: Eli Mandel, Emma Mandel, Jack Payne, Isabelle Ballard, Cynthea Ballard, Toren Ballard, and Nicholas Payne.



To honor his memory, the family asks that donations be made to the First Congregational Church of Hopkinton, NH or the scholarship fund at Bowdoin College.



A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church of Hopkinton on October 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm.

