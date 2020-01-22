Nery Lima Rodriguez, 71, of Concord, NH died January 20th, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Uruguay on February 4, 1948, he was the son of Salvador Lima and Maria Elida Rodriguez.
Prior to retirement, he had been a prep cook in Concord, NH for over 10 years.
Nery loved playing the guitar and performing karaoke for his family and friends. He enjoyed listening to all music, especially classical Beethoven and Mozart.
Family members include his wife, Mariella Beatriz Hornos of Concord; his children, Carolina Lima, Andres Lima and Pablo Lima of Uruguay, his step-children Maggie Bourque and husband Stephen of Hooksett, Susana Winslow and husband John Paul of Bow, Pablo Lozano and wife Meghan of Cambridge, MA; his grandchildren, Melina, Sophia, Benjamin, Lucia, Facundo, Emiliano, Ana Clara; his siblings; Maria Lima, many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St, Manchester, will be Friday, January 24th from 10 am to 1 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to .
Published in The Concord Monitor on Jan. 22, 2020