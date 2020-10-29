It is with broken hearts that we say Peace and Farewell to Nicholas Berkley Jeffery, 40 of Concord, NH. Nic died unexpectedly Tuesday October 20, 2020.



Nic was born on February 13, 1980 in Concord, NH. He attended Concord schools and then went on to have the times of his life. Nic had an open heart and an adventurous spirit that took him on trips across the country journeying life the way he wanted to.



He made countless friends and memories that meant everything to him. From snowboarding in the West then back to the East. Shows from Key West to Maine, Bonnaroo, Moe, Phish Tour, selling shirts on Lot, Tucker Tales. Those and many others were stories he never stopped telling.



Cooking and art were other things Nic enjoyed and exceled at. After time adventuring Nic settled into a career of cooking, working at several area restaurants. His best times in the kitchen were when he was working with his mentor and friend Shane Milianes.



His artwork went from paper mache creations to drawing, painting, tye dyeing, and silk screening. He would spend hours cutting his own stencils with original designs for t-shirts. And those shirts are all over the place. Let's not forget Nic's humor. From his comical drawings to his spot on impersonations of different characters.



Nic is survived by his parents, Kevin and Patsy (Geary) Jeffery, his brother Jesse Geary Jeffery, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many others who he loved.



We will have a Celebration of Life gathering Friday November 6, 2020 at the Grappone Conference Center, 70 Constitution Ave, Concord NH.



Masks will be required. The space should be large enough to accommodate social distancing. Please join us to celebrate Nic.



