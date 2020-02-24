Nick J. Corente, 47, of Franklin NH passed away unexpectedly at home on February 17, 2020. He was born on Dec. 13,1972 in Huntington Beach California. He spent his younger years in Nebraska before moving to NH. He worked as a tractor trailer driver and as a baker at the Vermont Bread Company.
He is survived by his parents Gerald (Jerry) Clarke and Helen (Patty) Clarke of Punta Gorda FL., four brothers and 1 sister as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and his beloved cat Kowalski.
There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Franklin Animal Shelter 19 Rescue Rd. Franklin, NH 03235
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 24, 2020