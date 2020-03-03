Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nita F. Dixon. View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Send Flowers Obituary

Nita F. Dixon passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Merrimack County Nursing Home just shy of her 97th birthday. She was born in Lakeview New York on May 2, 1923, the daughter of Samuel and Edna Dewitt.



Nita and her husband William R. Dixon spent many years of their marriage living and working in Lakeview Long Island and then moved to Alcove, NY where she fostered children and later worked at a local Ben Franklin Store.



In her 60s Nita moved to Concord and was proud to have served as a member and board member, including president, of the Concord Sunset Club for several terms. She was also a member of the club Forever Young. She valued the friendships she made in these groups and loved exploring the state on many trips with them.



In each place Nita lived she played an important role in the lives of her grandchildren.



Nita loved to cook, and no one left her house hungry. Her cooking brought family and friends together for great conversation and fun. She was excellent at sewing and knitting and new members of the family were often welcomed with her hand made Raggedy Ann doll, a teddy bear, or a warm blanket she made with love.



Nita was predeceased by her husband William R. Dixon, siblings Lloyd DeWitt, Helen Marie DeWitt, Edna Marie DeWitt, Betty June DeWitt, and Rita Lenora Frescott.



She is survived by her sister Joyce Dewitt, her daughter Nita J. Chmielewski, sons William R. Dixon Jr, Jack Dixon and James Dixon, as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Nita was affectionately known as "Gram" to many people regardless of their relationship.



Gram will be greatly missed by family and friends.



A graveside service will be held in Alcove, New York in the spring. Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to



The whole family is grateful to the Caregivers on 3 South and 2 South at Merrimack County Nursing Home as well as Hospice through the Concord Regional VNA for their wonderful love and care.

