Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium 172 King Street Boscawen , NH 03303 (603)-625-5777 Service 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium 172 King Street Boscawen , NH Service 12:30 PM - 1:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium 172 King Street Boscawen , NH Service 1:30 PM - 2:00 PM New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery 110 Daniel Webster Highway Boscawen , NH

Nita J. Raby, 84, of Epsom, passed away, surrounded by her loving family, Saturday, May 4, 2019 following a period of declining health.



Nita was born in Concord on September 20, 1934 to Earl and Blanche (Hodgman) Robinson. She was raised in Concord and a graduate of Concord High School Class of 1952. She lived in Hillsborough for a period of time before returning to Concord where she lived with her beloved husband, Edward, for more than 30 years, and the two eventually settled in Epsom.



Nita enjoyed a decades-long successful career in banking, working her way up from the ground floor to eventually serve as the vice president at three separate banks. She enjoyed countless hours spent tending to her beautiful flower gardens, and she was also a voracious reader. Nita and Edward loved traveling together all over the United States and they also enjoyed numerous cruises, but Nita's greatest love was her family. She was a doting wife, mother, and grandmother who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.



Nita is survived by her husband and best friend, Edward Raby; her children, Joni Raby-Bowne and husband, Randy Bowne of Salisbury, John Raby Sr. and wife Penny of Boscawen, and James Raby and husband Billy McGowan of Worcester, MA; grandchildren, John Raby, Jr., Christine Raby, and Ashley Bowne; her sister, Lilla Riley; and her brother, Douglas Robinson. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two sisters, Irene Wunderlich and Carol Sullivan, as well as a brother, Bill Hodgman.



Family and friends are invited to gather Friday, May 10th 11:00-12:30 at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 172 King Street in Boscawen. A Memorial Service will be held at 12:30 in the funeral home chapel. Inurnment will follow immediately at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway in Boscawen. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation online at

