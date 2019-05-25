Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Noah Lengle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Noah Lengle, 13, of Concord, passed away peacefully in his sleep after a valiant fight against muscular dystrophy.



Born in Brattleboro, VT, Noah was the beloved son of Nicole Lengle of Concord.



Noah was raised and educated in Concord and attended Concord Schools until his illness forced him to remain home.



He greatly enjoyed video games, PlayStation 4, swimming and camping. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



In addition to his mother, he leaves his sister, Jordyn Lengle; his mother's companion, David Hanson; his grandparents, Bill and Charlene Lengle of Marlow, his great grandparents, Sonny and Mona Cyr of Keene as well as several aunts, including TeaAnna Cyr and Sarah Roberts, uncles, and cousins, including his close cousin, Maddox Cyr. He also leaves his best friend, James Towne.



Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday May 29th from 6 to 8 P.M. in the Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main St. in Pembroke. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home on Thursday, May 30th at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in Noah's memory may be sent to Swing for the Stars, 2 Pillsbury St. Suite 404 Concord, NH 03301. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

