Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nora Machado Tuthill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nora Machado Tuthill died peacefully on April 4th at the age of 90 in Exeter, NH. Born in 1929 in Toronto, Ontario to Elizabeth Blair and John Zaldivar Machado, she attended schools in Toronto and Ottawa. She attended the Katharine Gibbs School in Boston until 1948. Married to John W.G. Tuthill in 1953, they came to Exeter and later Kensington, NH, where they raised a family and were active in the community for many years. Nora graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1977, and worked as a journalist. She was committed to the protection of civil rights and the environment. She was predeceased by her husband in 2003 and by her brothers, John Blair Machado, Jose M. Calhoun and John C. Calhoun Jr. Nora is survived by four sons, John (Doris Kowalewski); Andrew (Susan Frankenstein); Alan (Kathryn Fessenden); and William (Gregory Anderson); five grandsons; four great-grandsons and numerous nieces, nephews and beloved goddaughters. The Tuthill family is grateful for Nora's care at Riverwoods in Exeter and for the support and love offered by her many friends and colleagues. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 11 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Church, 43 Pine Street, Exeter.

Nora Machado Tuthill died peacefully on April 4th at the age of 90 in Exeter, NH. Born in 1929 in Toronto, Ontario to Elizabeth Blair and John Zaldivar Machado, she attended schools in Toronto and Ottawa. She attended the Katharine Gibbs School in Boston until 1948. Married to John W.G. Tuthill in 1953, they came to Exeter and later Kensington, NH, where they raised a family and were active in the community for many years. Nora graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1977, and worked as a journalist. She was committed to the protection of civil rights and the environment. She was predeceased by her husband in 2003 and by her brothers, John Blair Machado, Jose M. Calhoun and John C. Calhoun Jr. Nora is survived by four sons, John (Doris Kowalewski); Andrew (Susan Frankenstein); Alan (Kathryn Fessenden); and William (Gregory Anderson); five grandsons; four great-grandsons and numerous nieces, nephews and beloved goddaughters. The Tuthill family is grateful for Nora's care at Riverwoods in Exeter and for the support and love offered by her many friends and colleagues. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 11 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Church, 43 Pine Street, Exeter. Published in The Concord Monitor on May 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close