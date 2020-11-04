Norene Susan Sauls, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday November 1, 2020 at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She was born on July 30, 1936 in Manchester, New Hampshire to the late Noah E. Holmes & Gertrude (Canning) Holmes.
In addition to her parents, Norene is reunited in death with her son, Kary J. Sauls; sister, Doris Anderson; brother, Phillip Holmes; and her son in-law, Charlie Brewer.
Norene was affectionately known to many as, "Noni." She was a loving and dedicated mother of not only her own children, but to all their friends as well. Noni was a beacon of strength, respect and compassion in her community. Her caring nature began with her career in nursing. She attended Coe-Brown Northwood Academy in Northwood, NH; graduated Elliot Hospital School of Nursing in 1958 and went on to graduate from New England College in 1993. Norene jumped right into the work force and was the school nurse at the Northwood Elementary School from 1986-1996. Following her well-deserved retirement, Norene moved to Murrells Inlet, South Carolina where she proudly volunteered her time with Murrells Inlet Fire Department. Always one to stay busy, Norene was also an Avon sales representative for many years, worked the voting polls for precinct #119 and was a member of the Murrells Inlet Moose Lodge. Perhaps what Norene was best known for, was her love for the Boston Red Sox- she was their biggest fan. Above all else, Norene loved her family with her whole heart. Her selflessness and dedication to making sure her children and many other children were cared for, will remain in the hearts of all who knew her.
Left to cherish Norene's memory are her adoring children, John "Bubba" Sauls, Jr. of Kingstree, SC, Clay Sauls of Seattle, WA, Wade Sauls and his wife, Melissa of Northwood, NH, Ryan Sauls of Londonderry, NH, Gary Champagne of Murrells Inlet, SC & Patricia Brewer of Murrells Inlet, SC; grandchildren, Kayla Sauls Moorehead and her husband, Alex, Julien Monty, Grant Sauls, Christina MacLeod, Stephen MacLeod, Emily Sauls, Ava Sauls, Jake Sauls, Carlie Brewer, Billy Brewer, Rebeccah Champagne, Amber Champagne, & Nikolas Champagne; great-grandchildren, Caroline Moorehead & Alexander Fuentez; sister, Leslie Plante and her husband, Thomas; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins; a large, loving extended family any many supportive friends and neighbors.
A Celebration of Norene's life will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.
At the request of the family, please consider memorial contributions in lieu of flowers. Donations in Norene's name may be made to the Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor Brookline, MA 02445-7226 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.
