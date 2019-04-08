Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma F. Luckenbach. View Sign

Norma F. Luckenbach, 78, wife of Bruce Luckenbach for 58 years passed away April 2nd at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, FL due to complications from severe COPD. Born Aug 31, 1940 in Hanover NH and residing in Windsor, VT until her marriage to Bruce in 1961 after which they resided in Concord, NH. She was a graduate of Windsor High class of 1958.



She worked at Sprague Electric for several years and then at Pitco Fryolator in Bow for 15 years. Then she worked for Heat and Control in Pembroke until her retirement in 2007.



She was mother to Michael Luckenbach of Concord and Timothy Luckenbach who passed away at 43 yrs in 2011. She is survived by her husband Bruce , sister, Jean Ducharme and husband Milt of Windsor, VT, brother George Gardner and wife Phyllis of Due West, SC, and brother Richard Gardner of Georgetown, DE and many nieces and nephews.



She and her husband have been residing in Homosassa, FL since 2012. There are no plans for services at this time.

Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 8, 2019

