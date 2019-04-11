Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Norma J. Glen, 82, of Boscawen and formerly of Raymond, ME passed away on January 14, 2019 at the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen after a period of declining health. She was the widow of the late Robert Glen. She was born on August 30, 1936 in Lewiston Maine to the late Hollis F. Proctor and Sadie J. (Rand) Haycock.



Along with her husband, she was pre-deceased by her daughters Cynthia Coburn, Sandra Coburn, her son Dexter Coburn Jr; and siblings Sidney Proctor, Hollis Proctor Jr; Stanley Haycock; Walter Haycock Jr; Barbara (Haycock) Frye.



She is survived by two daughters Laurie (Coburn) & Ronald Murdock of Pittsfield, NH; and Deborah (Coburn) & Kenneth Martin of Chesapeake VA; her Grand Children John Coburn, Christina Murdock, Ronald Murdock Jr; Travis Martin, Amanda Martin, Hunter Coburn Crowley, Brody Coburn Crowley, and 5 Great Grand Children; siblings Dawn (Haycock) Dunn, Bruce Haycock, Irene (Haycock) O'Donnell, and several nieces and nephews.



Norma Glen was a hardworking, and loving woman. She waitressed, bartended, owned a restaurant, professional cake decorator, caterer, hair dresser, and administrative assistant/book keeper. Her hobbies included, candy making, carpentry, gardening, camping, and many crafts that she enjoyed designing as well as painting by hand.



Laurie and Deborah would like to give a special appreciation to their brother Christopher Coburn, sister-in-law Cindy, nieces Jacinda, Sabrina and nephew Christopher Jr. of Hooksett, for all the love and support they have always shown Mom.



Thank you Merrimack County Nursing Home for making the last few months of Norma's life so happy and comfortable, especially Mr. Buttons aka Smokey.



A Memorial Service will take place at the Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack on Saturday April 20th, 2019. The viewing will be from 1 - 2 PM and the Memorial Service will be at 2 PM. Burial will follow at Last Rest Cemetery, Merrimack.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the .



To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit

