Norma Jane Barlow, 72, of Plymouth, died on Sept. 2, 2019, at Concord Hospital, in Concord, NH.
Born in Barton, Vermont on November 3, 1946, she was the daughter of Roy and Ardys (Wilcox) Barlow.
Norma was predeceased by her sisters, Shirley Barlow and Nancy Dew.
Norma is survived by her daughters, Sally L. Sawyer and husband Maurice, of Plymouth, Rae-Ann S. Campbell and husband Warren of Boscawen, brother-in-law Benjamin Dew, of Raleigh NC, grandchildren Kristopher, Peter, Seth, Nicole, Kathleen, Latasha, Amanda,, Warren IV, and Dylan, 21 great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorial Gathering will be held in the Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth, on Friday, Sept. 13th from 5pm to 7pm. Private family burial will be held Sunday at the Coventry Village Cemetery, in Coventry, VT.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Sept. 10, 2019