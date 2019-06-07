Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma W. Moskey. View Sign Service Information Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home 1084 New Britain Avenue West Hartford , CT 06110 (860)-561-3800 Send Flowers Obituary

Norma W. Moskey peacefully entered into the arms of The Lord on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 Born in Manchester, NH, January 18, 1922, to Emil E. Winkler and Helen Cheney Winkler, Norma graduated from West High School. She worked as Secretary to the General Manager of the Public Service Co. of NH. In 1939, at age 17, she became one of the first female licensed amateur radio operators in NH (call letters W1MUW). She married Joseph A. Moskey of Hartford, CT, in 1942. They raised 3 children in West Hartford. Norma was later employed by the West Hartford Public Schools in the Food Service Office for 28 years. She was a lifelong, faithful member of the Elmwood Community Church and a devoted volunteer for more than 30 years at Avery Heights, the senior residential community where she lived for the past 7 years. In her senior years Norma was an avid world traveler, having taken 32 Elder Hostel trips and 13 Grand Circle/OAT trips. She was especially fond of European river cruises and western dude ranch vacations with her family. Her favorite destination was Africa where she enjoyed 5 safaris. Norma was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Joseph. She leaves two daughters, Joanne (Skip) and Susan (Carmelo); a son, Carl (Debbie); a granddaughter, Julia, and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the care team at Avery Heights Noble One for their loving, compassionate care of Norma, as well as the many friends and staff who faithfully and lovingly supported Norma during her illness. A celebration of Norma's life will be held at the Elmwood Community Church on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Elmwood Community Church, 26 Newington Rd., West Hartford 06110 or The Avery Heights Auxiliary, 550 Avery Heights, Hartford 06106.



