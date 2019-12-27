On Monday, December 23, 2019, Norman Landon Adams passed away quietly in his sleep.
Norm was born on March 8, 1939 in New Hampshire, where he spent his childhood and most of his adult life. He was a graduate of Pembroke Academy and enlisted in the Coast Guard upon his graduation. After his service, he married his first wife, Kathryn, and they raised their small family of three children in Hillsboro and Pembroke NH.
He was a lover of books and of boats, and relished a drink of root beer washed down with a bit of black licorice. Norm was a born salesman, and whether he was working in sales (his early career in life insurance) or in his plumbing business, he operated with the same strategy of knowing he was always right. As he was fond of saying, "I thought I was wrong once, but I was mistaken."
He remarried, finding his true life partner in Ethel. When she passed away after 38 years of marriage, he was bereft and his family is comforted by the thought that he is reunited with her in eternity.
Preceded in death by daughter Cyndi Ann, he is survived by his children Suzette and Daniel, grandchildren Aimee, Stephen, Rick, and Kelsey, and brother Carey, and extended family.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Dec. 27, 2019