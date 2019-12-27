Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Landon Adams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Monday, December 23, 2019, Norman Landon Adams passed away quietly in his sleep.



Norm was born on March 8, 1939 in New Hampshire, where he spent his childhood and most of his adult life. He was a graduate of Pembroke Academy and enlisted in the Coast Guard upon his graduation. After his service, he married his first wife, Kathryn, and they raised their small family of three children in Hillsboro and Pembroke NH.



He was a lover of books and of boats, and relished a drink of root beer washed down with a bit of black licorice. Norm was a born salesman, and whether he was working in sales (his early career in life insurance) or in his plumbing business, he operated with the same strategy of knowing he was always right. As he was fond of saying, "I thought I was wrong once, but I was mistaken."



He remarried, finding his true life partner in Ethel. When she passed away after 38 years of marriage, he was bereft and his family is comforted by the thought that he is reunited with her in eternity.



Preceded in death by daughter Cyndi Ann, he is survived by his children Suzette and Daniel, grandchildren Aimee, Stephen, Rick, and Kelsey, and brother Carey, and extended family.

On Monday, December 23, 2019, Norman Landon Adams passed away quietly in his sleep.Norm was born on March 8, 1939 in New Hampshire, where he spent his childhood and most of his adult life. He was a graduate of Pembroke Academy and enlisted in the Coast Guard upon his graduation. After his service, he married his first wife, Kathryn, and they raised their small family of three children in Hillsboro and Pembroke NH.He was a lover of books and of boats, and relished a drink of root beer washed down with a bit of black licorice. Norm was a born salesman, and whether he was working in sales (his early career in life insurance) or in his plumbing business, he operated with the same strategy of knowing he was always right. As he was fond of saying, "I thought I was wrong once, but I was mistaken."He remarried, finding his true life partner in Ethel. When she passed away after 38 years of marriage, he was bereft and his family is comforted by the thought that he is reunited with her in eternity.Preceded in death by daughter Cyndi Ann, he is survived by his children Suzette and Daniel, grandchildren Aimee, Stephen, Rick, and Kelsey, and brother Carey, and extended family. Published in The Concord Monitor on Dec. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close