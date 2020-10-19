Norman R. Bowles, 90, passed away at home on October 17, 2020, due to failing health.
He was born in Easton, NH, he is the son of the late Melvin and Ida Mae (Webber) Bowles.
Norman graduated from Dow Academy in 1947. In 1949, he graduated from the Thompson School of Applied Science and moved to Loudon where he began his farming career with Leonard Hill, forming Hill-Bow Farm. Norman was drafted into the US Army, serving as a field medic in the Korean War during '51-'52 and was honorably discharged in 1960. Upon returning home, Norman worked for the NH DOT Dept out of Canterbury. In June of '54 he also served Loudon as the Constable (Police Chief), ending his tenure in March of 1964. He and Arthur Colby were the first state certified police officers in Loudon, with Bob Fiske and Carolyn Fiske running dispatch.
Throughout his lifetime, Norman worked at several local farms - milking cows for Bob Hibbard, Arnold Storrs, Emerson Moore and delivering eggs for Wilson Smith. Being the hard worker he always was, most summers he was also found helping other farmers with their crops.
Norman wore many hats - a 4-H leader for the Sunset 4-H Club, a Loudon FD Volunteer, a logger for Moore and Page Lumber Co., school bus driver, truck driver for the Country Auction House, President and head maintenance of the Loudon Centre Cemetery, and a crop field worker for Forst Farm of Gilmanton and Mist Meadow Farm in Putney, Vt. Norman retired at the age of 80 after spending many years as manager of the Canterbury Transfer Station. He was a lifetime member of the VFW, American Legion, Grange and also a member of the Farm Bureau and S.P.A.C.E.
Norman is predeceased by his wife, Alma J., of 52 years and a son, Donald Bowles. He leaves behind three sons - Dan Bowles of Littleton, David Bowles and Dustin Bowles of Loudon, two daughters - Debra Bowles of Stoddard and Diane Bullock of Loudon as well as six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two other "daughters" - Linda Bowles of Loudon and Patricia Smith of Whitefield and Cindy Merrill, his newest "daughter" of 16 years, whom he enjoyed many visits with.
ARRANGEMENTS: Norman's Graveside Service will be held in the Loudon Centre Cemetery on Sunday Oct 25, at 1:00P.M., with a gathering at the Town Hall following his service. Beverages will be provided and attendees are welcome to bring a light snack, should wear a face mask and respect social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Concord Regional VNA Hospice House, PO Box 1797, Concord 03302-1797. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH, Boscawen. To view Norman's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com
.