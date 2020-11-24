Olivia Shuttleworth Fitz Phipps passed away at her Newmarket, NH home on November 16, 2020, after a period of declining health.
Olivia was born in Portsmouth, NH on September 21, 1926 to the late Maurice & Florence (Shuttleworth) Fitz. She grew up in the Plains section of Portsmouth & attended the one room Plains Schoolhouse. She was a graduate of Portsmouth High School, Class of 1944, & took several college business classes during her career.
She worked for Foyes Department Store for 5 years before her best friend introduced her to Donald Phipps. They married on February 19, 1950 & enjoyed 59 years of marriage before his death in 2009.
The newlyweds moved to Manchester, NH where Olivia was a Girl Scout leader. They moved to Pembroke, NH in 1961 where Olivia worked for Capital Plumbing for 5 years, then worked for the NH Sweepstakes Commission as an accounting technician for 16 years before retiring in 1993.
She was also a Notary Public & held a real estate license. Olivia belonged to many civic organizations, including Order of Rainbow Girls, Order of the Eastern Star, Rugged Cross White Shrine, Pembroke Women's Club, Pembroke Historical Society, Merrimack Valley Geneological Society, Retired State Employees Association.
She was a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Manchester & the First Congregational Church of Pembroke.
An only child, her close cousins became her honorary siblings.
She is survived by Patricia Witham, Marcia Goss, Wiliam Shapleigh, & Winston Shuttleworth. She was predeceased by Merritt Shapleigh, Jr, Carolyn Hale, & Marjorie Bailey. The next generation always thought of her as "Aunt Livvy". Since 2011, "niece" Debra Hale has been her helper & then her caregiver.
When Don was alive, Olivia enjoyed traveling all over the United States & Canada, including Alaska & Hawaii, plus cruises to Bermuda. Olivia's hobbies included reading, knitting, painting, gardening, & golf.
After Don's death, she enjoyed going out to lunch with old friends. She moved to Newmarket, NH in 2017 to be next door to Debbie.
In addition to continuing lunches with friends, she enjoyed lunches & the knitting group at the Sunrise Sunset Senior Center.
Olivia & her family & friends are extremely grateful for the wonderful care provided by Cornerstone VNA Hospice. She enjoyed the daily care visits from "the ladies" which enabled her to remain in her home with her cat Goblin.
A funeral service will take place Tuesday November 24th, 12pm, at the JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd, Kittery, Maine, 03904.
All guests who attend the funeral service are always expected to wear masks due to Covid-19 and will be asked to maintain social distancing per CDC guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, request donations be made in Olivia's memory to Cornerstone VNA Hospice, 178 Farmington Rd, Rochester, NH 03867. To leave online condolences please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com
.